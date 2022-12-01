Anthony Joshua series to debut on Snapchat

Anthony Joshua’s new Snapchat show, A Fighting Chance with Anthony Joshua, will premiere on December 3rd exclusively on the social media platform.

In this series, viewers will see the former two-time heavyweight champion head back to his hometown of Watford with a few friends to mentor the younger generation in his community. He will surprise youngsters with unforgettable experiences and connections, while providing practice advice to keep them on the straight and narrow.

Produced by SBX studios, new episodes of this eight–part series will air every 48 hours from December 3rd until December 17th, exclusively on Snapchat.

Speaking on the Snapchat deal last year, Joshua said: “I am really excited to team up with Snapchat and SBX Studios to create a Snap Original back in my hometown of Watford. Giving back is incredibly important to me, so I can’t wait to spend time with my local community and create something truly phenomenal.”