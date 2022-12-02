Advanced Television

Movistar Plus adds VoD FlixOlé

December 2, 2022

From David Del Valle in Madrid

Spain’s largest pay TV platform, Movistar Plus, has integrated the cinema VoD service FlixOlé into its service through its 4K STB.

Subscribers will have access to over 4,000 cinema titles, including recently released Spanish productions as well as a library of classic titles. In addition the service has a wide catalogue of European films, westerns and RKO productions.

Subscribers can pay €3.99 a month or €39.99 a year to access the service.

