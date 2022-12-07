In just two weeks since its release, Netflix’s Wednesday series has become its third Most Popular English-language TV series ever with 752.52 million hours viewed, behind only Stranger Things 4 and Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Since Wednesday‘s premiere, nearly 115 million households globally have seen the comedy-mystery series (752.25 million hours viewed divided by 6.8 hours). Wednesday held the #1 spot on the weekly Top 10 English TV List for the second week in a row with a mega 411.29 million hours viewed in the week starting November 28th – smashing its record-breaking first week number of 341.23 million hours viewed. Starring Jenna Ortega, the series was also #1 in 89 countries.

Wednesday continues to have a resounding cultural impact across entertainment, the internet, music, fashion and beauty as fans can’t get enough of the series:

The hashtag has over 12 billion views on TikTok

The Wednesday soundtrack is #1 on the

On Spotify, by has seen a streaming increase of more than 9,500 per cent compared to the previous month

Fan generated content of Wednesday’s dance routine with by has gone viral across social media and led to a streaming increase of more than 1,800 per cent of the song compared to the previous month on Spotify

Wednesday’s viral makeup look has been by over 84 million fans on TikTok

Meanwhile,1899 had 44.62 million hours viewed and fans of Firefly Lane were taken on an emotional journey as Season 2, Part 1 returned with 29.01 million hours viewed. Starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke, the series was in the Top 10 in 52 countries. Season 5 of The Crown had 27.79 million hours viewed. From Director Jessica Dimmock and Executive Producer Joe Berlinger, Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields debuted with 23.88 million hours viewed. Dead to Me Season 3 had 19.54 million hours viewed. Season 3 of Blood & Water had 12.69 million hours viewed. Manifest Season 1 (11.66 million hours viewed) and Season 4 (15.38 million hours viewed) were mainstays on the list.

‘Tis the season for holiday films on the English Films List, including The Noel Diary coming in at #1 with 27.63 million hours viewed, Christmas on Mistletoe Farm with 11.11 million hours viewed, Falling for Christmas with 9.08 million hours viewed and Scrooge: A Christmas Carol with 8.17 million hours viewed. Based on a true story, The Swimmers landed in the #2 spot with 27.04 million hours viewed. Fans fell for Emma Corrin and Jack O’Connell in Lady Chatterley’s Lover. The romantic drama debuted on the list with 20 million hours viewed. Jason Momoa’s family fantasy Slumberland had 17.83 million hours viewed. Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich closed out the list with 7.61 million hours viewed.

Fans flocked to new titles on the Non-English Films List. Norwegian action-adventure Troll was #1 with 75.86 million hours viewed, breaking the record for the most hours viewed in a week for a Non-English film. The film also entered the Most Popular List in the 8th spot. Italian action-adventure, My Name is Vendetta had 32.49 million hours viewed, Brazilian rom-com Christmas Full of Grace had 15.33 million hours viewed, Hong Kong dystopian thriller Warriors of Future with 11.97 million hours viewed and Spanish drama A Man of Action with 7.8 million hours viewed. Returning favorites include Polish action-thriller Lesson Plan, French drama The Lost Patient and Mexican comedy Who’s a Good Boy?.

On the Non-English TV side, Colombian dramas The Unbroken Voice and Til Money Do Us Part were mainstays on the list. Also returning was Season 6 of Spanish teen drama Elite, Korean dramas Under the Queen’s Umbrella and Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Japanese drama First Love, Hindi-language Khakee: The Bihar Chapter and Japanese anime Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure.