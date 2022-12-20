Cardell named CEO of CMA

The UK Business Secretary, Grant Shapps, has appointed Sarah Cardell as the new CEO of the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). Cardell has held the position of Interim CEO since July 2022 following the departure of Andrea Coscelli.

Cardell was previously General Counsel at the CMA with executive leadership responsibility for the CMA’s Legal Service, Policy and International, and Digital Markets Unit functions. She has over 20 years of experience of competition and consumer enforcement in the private and public sector, including as a Partner in the Competition Group at Slaughter and May, where she advised across a wide range of EU and UK merger and antitrust cases.

Cardell said: “It’s an exciting time to be appointed as the CMA’s permanent CEO and I can’t wait to start delivering on the new strategy that we set out last week. We have set out our immediate priorities alongside medium-term ambitions, focusing on the things that are affecting people the most, from the rising cost-of-living to climate change. The CMA’s work is vital, particularly as we take on more responsibilities. My full focus will be on delivering positive outcomes for people, businesses and the UK economy, supported by our dedicated and talented teams.”

Marcus Bokkerink, Competition and Markets Authority Chairman, added: “I’ve been so impressed by Sarah’s steady leadership in the short time we’ve worked together and this appointment is thoroughly deserved. Sarah has played a central role in shaping the new CMA strategy so there is nobody better placed to deliver on that strategy and drive ever more impactful outcomes for people, businesses and the UK economy. There are certainly challenges ahead but I have absolute confidence that we’ll tackle them head on to ensure that markets are as competitive as possible, and people get a fair deal.”