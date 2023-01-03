Italy: 15.3m SVoD users

The number of unique users of SVoD platform users in Italy amounted to 15.3 million in September 2022, a drop of 287,000 users year-on-year, according to the Communications Authority (AgCom).

Netflix had 8.9 million average unique users (+4.2 per cent), followed by Prime Video with 6.4 million (+11.5 per cent), Disney+ with 3.4 million (+41.7 per cent) and DAZN with 2.4 million (+1.7 per cent).

The time spent by subscribers on the main SVoD platforms dropped by 15.3 per cent compared to September 2021.

Free VoD platforms had 38 million average unique users (+1 million), with the most popular being the News Mediaset Sites (23.5 million), followed by Sky TG24 (9.4 million) and RaiPlay (7.9 million).

The average daytime TV audience (DVB-T and satellite) was 7.91 million (-3.0 per cent y/y), while prime time viewers amounted to 18.64 million (-2.15 million).

In the first 9 months of 2022, the average day audience was 8.31 million (-8.6 per cent) and the average prime time audience reached 2.2 million (-10.4 per cent).

In the period January-September, Rai achieved a 38.0 per cent share (-2.2 per cent), followed by Mediaset with 37.0 per cent (+2.3 per cent), Warner Bros Discovery with 8.1 per cent (-0.2 per cent) and Comcast/Sky with 6.9 per cent (+0.5 per cent).

The public broadcaster also led in prime time with a 39.4 per cent share (-2.1 per cent), ahead of Mediaset with 37.6 per cent (+2.6 per cent), Comcast/Sky with 7.1 per cent (-0.2 per cent) and Warner Bros Discovery with 6.7 per cent (no change).

In September 2022, there were 1.75 million FWA (+4.2 per cent), 10.35 million FTTC (+3.5 per cent) and 3.26 million FTTH accesses (+33.2 per cent) in Italy.