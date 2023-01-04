Glass Onion enters Netflix Most Popular list

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery had 127.25 million hours viewed on the English Films List, making it Netflix’s most viewed title in the week commencing December 26th 2022. The mystery movie entered the Most Popular List with 209.40 million hours viewed. After only 10 days, Glass Onion is the third most watched film by hours viewed (following Red Notice and Don’t Look Up) and in this time, 90 million households have seen the film (209.40 million hours viewed divided by 2.3 hours). The first movie in the franchise, Knives Out (2019), is currently #3 on the English Films List with 16.76 million hours viewed.

Netflix will also be home to a third Knives Out movie, currently scheduled for 2024.



Meanwhile, viewers rang in the new year with . Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical the list in the #2 spot with 41.06 million hours viewed. The celebrated tale was in the Top 10 in 89 countries. Based on the novel of the same name by Don DeLillo, had 14.75 million hours viewed. Starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig, the satire comedy appeared in the Top 10 in 33 countries. Meanwhile, fan and critic favorite Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio had 10.91 million hours viewed.

The Addams Family spin-off series Wednesday continues to be a huge hit . The comedy mystery held on to the #1 spot with 103.96 million hours viewed and has had six consecutive weeks with over 100 million hours viewed on the English TV List — another record. All three seasons of Emily in Paris made appearances on the list; Season 1 with 14.55 million hours viewed, Season 2 with 15.21 million hours viewed and Season 3 with 95.33 million hours viewed. Fans returned to some of their favourites as The Witcher: Blood Origin (64.52 million hours viewed), The Recruit (43.36 million hours viewed), Harry & Meghan (22.53 million hours viewed), animated series Sonic Prime (13.4 million hours viewed) and Season 2 of Firefly Lane (12.77 million hours viewed) remained on the list. New to the list was political thriller with 56.06 million hours viewed.

Italian mystery 7 Women and a Murder topped the Non-English Films List with 9.98 million hours viewed. Norwegian action-adventure Troll, Mexican rom-com A Not So Merry Christmas, Spanish mystery God’s Crooked Lines, Indonesian action-adventure The Big 4, Italian action-adventure My Name is Vendetta and German drama All Quiet on the Western Front continued to be mainstays on the list.

On the Non-English TV side, Japanese dystopian thriller Alice in Borderland took the top two spots on the list with 30.22 million hours viewed (Season 1) and 74.3 million hours viewed (Season 2). The week marked the most hours viewed in a week for a Japanese series. New entrants on the list include Korean drama The Glory (25.41 million hours viewed) and Mexican dramas Daughter From Another Mother (22.49 million hours viewed) and Season 3 of La Reina del Sur (22.41 million hours viewed). Other Korean titles including drama Alchemy of Souls (Part 2) and reality dating competition Singles Inferno returned to the list, along with Colombian dramas The Unbroken Voice and Til Money Do Us Part.