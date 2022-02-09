All of Us Are Dead 5th on Netflix’s Most Popular list

For the second week in a row, All of Us Are Dead claimed the top spot on Netflix’s Top 10 non-English TV list with a 236.23 million hours viewed, appearing in the Top 10 in 94 countries. For the second straight week it is the most viewed title on Netflix.

In just 10 days, the Korean zombie thriller jumped to the fifth spot on the Most Popular list with 361.02 million hours viewed.



Viewers were swiping right and found their match as The Tinder Swindler debuted at #1 with 45.8 million hours viewed on the English Films list for the week beginning February 1st. This is the first documentary feature to lead the list and it made the Top 10 in 92 countries. American football comedy Home Team continued to put points on the board at #2 with 33.63 million hours viewed.

New entrants onto the non-English Films list include Spanish romance Through My Window (33.25 million hours viewed), which debuted at #1, Dutch drama My Best Friend Anne Frank (18.72 million hours viewed) and Indian comedy thriller Looop Lapeta (2.46 millio hours viewed).

Fans continued to escape with The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window. The limited series jumped to the #1 spot on the English TV list with 60.48 million hours viewed and made the Top 10 in 69 countries. Season 2 of superhero drama Raising Dion, starring Alisha Wainwright, Ja’Siah Young and Jason Ritter, entered the list in second place with 49.09 million hours viewed. The first season also cracked the list at #6.