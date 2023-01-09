Forecast: Africa at 57m pay-TV subs by 2028

About 16 million pay-TV subscribers will be added in Africa between 2022 and 2028 to take the total to 57 million, according to the Africa Pay TV Forecasts report from analyst firm Digital TV Research.

Subscriber numbers will climb by 38 per cent over this period, but pay-TV revenues will rise by only 29 per cent – indicating that subscribers will pay less. Pay-TV revenues will reach $6.44 billion (€6.50bn) by 2028, up from $4.99 billion on 2022.

Three groups account for 89 per cent of Africa’s pay-TV subscribers. Multichoice, through its DStv and GOtv platforms, will continue to lead – with 21 million subscribers expected by 2028. StarTimes/StarSat (19 million) and Canal Plus/Easy TV (11 million) will follow.

“No new major players will start,” advises Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research. “Instead, these three operators will battle for supremacy – often by cutting prices.”