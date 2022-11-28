Forecast: OTT revenues to reach $243bn

Global OTT TV episode and movies revenues will reach $243 billion (€234bn) in 2028; up by $86 billion from $157 billion on 2022, according to the OTT TV and Video Forecasts Update report from analyst firm Digital TV Research. About $17 billion will be added in 2023 alone.

“AVoD revenues from TV series and movies will grow faster than SVoD,” advises Simon Murray, Principal Analyst. “AVoD revenues will reach $91 billion by 2028, up by $52 billion from $38 billion in 2022. SVoD revenues will climb by $29 billion between 2022 and 2028 to $132 billion.”

The top five countries will command two-thirds of global revenues by 2028. OTT revenues will exceed $1 billion in 25 countries by 2028; up from 18 countries in 2022.

The US will remain the dominant territory by some distance. Its share of global revenues will be 42 per cent by 2028. US revenues will climb by $33 billion between 2022 and 2028 to reach $102 billion.