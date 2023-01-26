IMG to produce England matches for Channel 4

IMG, a player in sports, events and media, will produce Channel 4’s coverage of England men’s UEFA Nations League matches, European Qualifiers and International Friendlies for the next two years.

Under the agreement, IMG will produce the live match feed and highlights show for Channel 4’s remaining 14 games throughout 2023 and 2024, starting with England’s European Qualifier against defending champions Italy on March 23rd. IMG will also deliver UEFA’s regular magazine show to partners, alongside digital and social content for 4Studios.

This latest deal marks an extension of IMG’s agreement to produce Channel 4’s coverage of England’s six UEFA Nations League fixtures last year. IMG also currently produces the channel’s live coverage of Betfred Super League rugby, which is being shown on free-to-air television for the first time in the competition’s 26-year history.

Pete Andrews, Channel 4’s Head of Sport, commented: “At Channel 4 we’re really excited to be showing the next 14 England matches terrestrial television for the next two years. The Euro 2024 campaign starts here, live and free on Channel 4. We can’t wait to start working on these new matches with IMG, who presented really exciting proposals for the coverage.”

Barney Francis, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Production at IMG, added: “We’re thrilled to be expanding our production partnership with Channel 4 and helping to bring their distinctive and innovative tone to live sports. We’ve built a reputation as best-in-class for our football production, working with partners and broadcasters to deliver premium coverage to fans around the globe from our world-leading production hub.”