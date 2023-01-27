Sky Sports, ICC extend rights deal

Sky Sports has agreed a new long-term deal with the International Cricket Council (ICC). Beginning in 2024, the partnership will see Sky and streaming service NOW retain the ICC Broadcast and Digital rights to show all men’s and women’s events, including the ICC Cricket World Cups and ICC T20 World Cups through to the end of 2031. During the course of the partnership, there will be both a major international men’s and women’s event every year as well as a World Test Championship Final every two years.

Following Sky’s agreement with the ECB announced last year until the end of 2028, the new deal – licensed directly between the broadcaster and the ICC for the first time – reaffirms Sky as the long-term home of cricket in the UK and Ireland, broadcasting 28 international events between 2024 and 2031. This includes at least three confirmed events on UK soil: the ICC World Test Championship Final 2025, the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2030.

ICC Chief Executive, Geoff Allardice, commented: “We are delighted to partner with Sky Sports until 2031 as the home of ICC cricket in the UK and Ireland. For the first time the partnership will be a direct relationship with Sky Sports which gives us some exciting opportunities for innovative collaborations. I am confident this partnership can support our long-term ambition to attract more players and more fans to the game.”

Jonathan Licht, MD, Sky Sports, added: “With more people watching cricket at the highest-level after England men’s and women’s successes in 2017, 2019 and 2022, our award-winning coverage strives to give cricket fans the complete experience, with all the action both on and off the pitch. This new direct partnership with the ICC means that Sky Sports viewers in the UK & Ireland can continue to enjoy every ball, run, wicket and catch from every international tournament for many years to come, and we’re all hugely excited to see what’s in store.”