The Last of Us ep1 on YouTube

Sky and streaming service NOW have released the entire first episode of The Last of Us in the UK and Ireland on the Sky TV YouTube channel – allowing everyone the chance to watch and sample the hype surrounding the series for free.

The first episode, based on the popular PlayStation franchise, is the second-biggest US drama debut on Sky Atlantic with overnights beating the debut launch of Game of Thrones. Tens of thousands of dedicated fans have fuelled the global buzz by staying up for new episodes as they launch at 2am every Monday. With three times the fandom watching at 2am compared to the devotees who watched House Of the Dragon at 2am.

The Last Of Us, which stars Bella Ramsey, Pedro Pascal, Nick Offerman and Gabriel Luna, continues with episode 3 on January 30th on Sky Atlantic and NOW.