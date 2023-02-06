Mediaocean expands partnership with Publicis Groupe

Mediaocean, the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising , has announced an expanded, seven-year term partnership with Publicis Groupe. The multinational collaboration extends the companies’ existing relationship. Mediaocean will provide ad infrastructure technology and other services to the UK, the US, Canada, France, and the Netherlands, with an option to include other markets in Europe and Asia.

The agreement also incorporates a partnership to take to market primary ad serving (PAS), dynamic creative optimisation (DCO), CTV/video ad serving, and measurement capabilities from Flashtalking by Mediaocean throughout Publicis’ agency network and customer base. Additionally, the deal includes provisions for Mediaocean’s social ads management solution to be leveraged across Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Twitter, TikTok, and Snap.

“Partnering at an even deeper level with Publicis, given our shared commitment to omnichannel from both an infrastructure and innovation standpoint, constitutes a critical step for us,” said Mediaocean Co-Founder and CEO Bill Wise. “This is advertising at scale, to meet the moment for consumers today and into the future.”

“Following on many years of successful work together, we are excited for this next chapter of Publicis and Mediaocean,” added Stephanie Dorman, Chief Customer Officer at Mediaocean. “This deal effectively sets the stage for centralised collaboration across teams and technology. Everyone wins, especially our shared clients in regions around the world.”