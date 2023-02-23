BritBox at 3m subs

BritBox International, the British streaming platform, has reached a milestone of three million total subscribers across the eight international markets in which its streaming service is available – the US, Canada, Australia, South Africa, Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland. This represents over 15 per cent subscriber growth during the past year across all of the BBC and ITV joint venture streaming service’s markets.

BritBox International had previously announced subscriber milestones of 1 million in March 2020, 2 million in July 2021, and 2.6 million in March 2022, with the service having grown by 300 per cent in under three years.

The last year has seen BritBox launch across Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland, and forge new distribution partnerships, including making the service available on Amazon Prime Video and Apple channels across Australia. During this time, BritBox International has also ramped up its slate of International original co-productions – with the critically-acclaimed Stonehouse having launched last month, following last year’s original commission Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?, and co-commissions Sister Boniface Mysteries and Murder in Provence.

Reemah Sakaan, CEO, BritBox International, commented: “The strong performance of BritBox in international markets, ahead of industry averages, underlines how British television and talent continue to be a gold standard for quality around the world. In a crowded streaming market, this illustrates how there is room for distinct targeted services to find and grow loyal audiences. We live and breathe British TV like no-one else, and that’s been reflected in our ability to build out an expanded slate of new and original IP combined with a treasure trove of long-running British franchises. We are proud to champion British creativity and voices to millions of viewers, keeping talent and funding in the UK television ecosystem. It’s this passion and knowledge which keeps us distinctive from the other global streamers out there.”