REELZ content on Peacock

Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, is expanding its content portfolio with the addition of new streaming partner REELZ – the independent television network known for docuseries such as On Patrol: Live (OPL) and Cops.

Peacock Premium and Premium Plus subscribers are now able to watch the REELZ Channel as well as have on-demand access to new OPL episodes next-day along with other select library content from REELZ.

The REELZ Channel also includes the network’s popular series On Patrol: First Shift, Jail, Autopsy: The Last Hours of… and more.

Peacock has built a dedicated fan base for documentaries and true-crime series with recent successes including Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies, which launched as Peacock’s most-watched unscripted series; Amber: The Girl Behind the Alert; and the thought-provoking documentary exploring Barney the Dinosaur, I Love You, You Hate Me.