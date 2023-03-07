Paramount selling BET?

Paramount Global is considering the sale of a majority stake in BET Media Group, which includes the BET cable network, BET Studios and VH1, according to Reuters.

BET drew expressions of interest from Byron Allen, whose Allen Media Group’s assets include The Weather Channel.

Tyler Perry, the actor and producer best known for the Madea movie franchise, is is interested bidding, according to the WSJ.

Perry has a longstanding relationship with Paramount, partnering with the media company to launch the BET+ subscription service in 2019. He retains a minority stake in the service.