Report: US digital entertainment spend rises in 2022

Overall US consumer spending across digital and physical home entertainment formats in 2022 was more than $36.5 billion (€34.2bn), an 11.4 per cent increase from the almost $33 billion consumers spent in 2021, driven by a raft of strong franchise properties coming from cinemas and television reports The Digital Entertainment Group (DEG).

Consumers spent $34.5 billion on digital entertainment purchases (EST), rentals (TVoD) and subscriptions for the full year, a jump of 14 per cent over full year 2021. Spending on subscription streaming rose more than more than 17 per cent for full year 2022, topping $30 billion.

In the year’s final quarter, overall consumer spending rose 8.3 per cent, representing just over $9.5 billion, even though box-office spending on the titles released to the home in the fourth quarter fell almost 25 per cent from the year earlier period. New theatrical releases are historically a key driver of home entertainment spending. Consumers spent almost $9 billion on EST, TVoD and subscriptions in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 11.5 per cent.

Highlights for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022: