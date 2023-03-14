OneWeb signs with AWS

OneWeb has signed a Letter of Intent with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to explore providing cloud-based connectivity.

“OneWeb and AWS will work together to expand both horizontal and vertical services to provide customisable and integrated solutions for edge-to-edge operations. Teaming-up global satellite broadband connectivity with AWS cloud services and edge computing capabilities, OneWeb can create a more sustainable, competitive offering and deliver advanced connectivity to a vast array of customers around the globe,” says a joint statement.

OneWeb has also confirmed that its next – and final – batch of satellites will be launched on an Indian rocket on March 26th. The 36 satellites will be launched by ISRO’s Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM3) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota and are the second batch of satellites to be launched from India.

The launch will complete the constellation for OneWeb’s 1st Generation fleet.