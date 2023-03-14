Starlink tops 1m broadband subs

Elon Musk’s SpaceX currently has “well over” 1 million Starlink broadband-by-satellite users, SpaceX VP/enterprise sales Jonathan Hofeller revealed at the Satellite 2023 conference in Washington, DC.

He also told delegates that SpaceX plans to begin testing its Starlink satellite-to-cell service with T-Mobile during 2023. “We’re going to learn a lot by doing — not necessarily by overanalysing — and getting out there, working with the telcos.”

SpaceX and T-Mobile announced their partnership in August 2022, and saying that they intended to end mobile no-zones.

Hofeller added that SpaceX is manufacturing six satellites per day at its facility near Seattle and that he believes the company is no longer manufacturing its previous 1.5 series of Starlink satellites. The company is also producing “thousands” of user terminals per day, he said.

