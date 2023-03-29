TalkTalk UK’s worst ISP

Which? has found that TalkTalk is currently the worst internet service provider (ISP) in Britain.

The competition for worst service provider seemed to be among the biggest companies. TalkTalk customers gave it the lowest possible ratings for technical support, customer service and broadband speed.

Many people are under the illusion that TalkTalk has its own infrastructure and 20 per cent left TalkTalk because they couldn’t understand why their connections were so slow. Among those current customers a further fifth said they would not recommend TalkTalk to anyone. In spite of this, TalkTalk is about to up its broadband prices by 14.2 per cent next month.

BT and Virgin Media are also introducing over inflation mid-contract price hikes in 2024.