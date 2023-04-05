Study: Over 2,200 FAST channels in EU5

More than 2,200 FAST channels are active across platforms such as Plex, Pluto TV, Rakuten TV, Rlaxx TV, Samsung TV Plus and Xumo in the EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, France, Italy and UK).

According to the AVoD/FAST Market Report by Médiamétrie and NPA Conseil, half of these channels are exclusive to each domestic market. In 2022, AVoD and Fast channels represented a €255 million ad market, which is 10 per cent of the total Connected TV market.

“The asserted premium-oriented strategy from platforms and a growing number of leading producers and distributors (Banijay, ITV Studios, Fremantle, Newen, Warner Bros Discovery) are set to contribute to strengthen the quality and the usage dynamics,” the report notes. “The multiplication of agreements concluded with historical operators such as Deutsche Telekom, Orange España, Talk Talk, Netgem or Vodafone, or even with virtual distributors (Molotov TV, Waipu, Zattoo etc) is also stimulating the market and improving monetisation”

To date, the UK (47 per cent) and Germany (33 per cent) hold 80 per cent of the sector’s ad market, but a growing trend has been observed in Spain, France and Italy, that should come out to balance the market in the short term. Although, in France, AVoD and FAST channels are currently less than 8 per cent of CTV content consumption.

Médiamétrie has announced it is preparing a unified audience measurement for 2024.