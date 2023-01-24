FAST Channels TV reveals 2023 lineup

FAST Channels TV’s content library continues to grow, with a channel count that now stands at over 230 – with more being added each month – offering hundreds of hit movies, binge-worthy TV, cartoons, sports, news and more.

The huge collection of FAST channels includes 20 LatAm channels, 17 African channels, and 17 Indian channels, in addition to the number of English language channels currently available.

Based on FAST Channels TV’s own reporting of total hours viewed, the most popular programming is made up of HITS MEXICANOS, NewsNet, SportsNews, SportsTVPlus and Old West TV. Movie channels are also a big hit, with FlixHouse Horror, Cowboy Classics, Kung Fu Movies, Films and Series by Binge and Urban Action Channel all making it in to the top ten.

Other fan favourites include Esports Talk, FightTVPlus, Xcorps, Comedy Classics, Skull Bound TV, Cartoon Classics and Travel and Food TV. OTT platform and operator partners, TCL, Carbon TV, Flixhouse, Freebie TV, HeroGo TV, and Mometu are already taking advantage of FAST Channels TV’s vast offering.

Russell Foy, Fast Channels TV CEO, commented: “The explosion of FAST has made entertainment more accessible for film and TV fans. Our diverse catalogue of channels serves genre preferences, allowing partners to put in-demand content in front of audiences, and enabling viewers everywhere to discover and stream the content they love – from old-time westerns to unmissable sporting moments. Our complete suite of automated channel creation and monetisation services give media companies greater control over channel creation and management, and enables content owners and platforms, to improve time to market and achieve faster revenue realisation.”

Choose from 230+ FAST channels and 2,000+ VoD assets, create your own channel or launch an OTT white label platform.

For more information regarding FAST Channels TV platform and the available FAST linear and AVoD content, visit fastchannels.tv or talk to the FAST Channels TV team on info@fastchannels.tv.