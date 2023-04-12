Google TV adds more free streamers

Google TV is getting a significant update aimed at expanding access to free, streaming TV. The service will now integrate access to free streaming channels such as Tubi, Plex and Haystack News directly in its redesigned Live tab, alongside its existing channels from free streamer Pluto TV. It’s also organising its own set of more than 800 free live TV channels, including news channels from NBC, ABC, CBS and FOX, and others featuring shows such as Westworld, Law & Order: SVU and The Walking Dead.

The company claims this expansion will make Google TV the platform offering the most free TV channels within one electronic programming guide, reports TC.

A number of services have adopted FAST channels as a way to reach price-sensitive viewers while still generating ad revenue for the service provider. YouTube has began testing its own FAST channel hub in 2023 and even Netflix said it was open to considering the option.

Google TV will introduce a redesigned Live tab that will make it easier for users to browse through the various channels without having to jump around from app to app. Here, users will also be able to favourite channels they like for a more personalised experience as well as browse recommendations.