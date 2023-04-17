BritBox hires Pessin as SVP Marketing

BritBox International has named Diana Pessin as Senior Vice President of Marketing, North America and Group Marketing Services. Pessin has almost two decades of extensive senior leadership experience in product, direct-to-consumer, and data-driven marketing, driving transformational growth and campaigns for brands such as HBO, HBO Max and Warner Media, she will lead and manage Marketing functions across the BritBox International business. Pessin will also lead on the development of future branding propositions and launches.

Pessin will report to Robert Schildhouse, Executive Vice President, BritBox North America & General Manager, Group Marketing Services and will be part of the business’ senior global leadership team under CEO Reemah Sakaan. She joins the company after its recent announcement that it had reached a global milestone of over three million subscribers – representing over 15 per cent global subscriber growth in the past year – across its markets in the US, Canada, Australia, South Africa, Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland.

“I am thrilled to be joining the BritBox family, a globally recognized brand with an authentic identity and high quality programming,” said Pessin. “This is an exciting time to be involved with the largest streaming collection of British content as global interest in British entertainment continues to grow.”

Pessin was at HBO/HBO Max/Warner Media for nearly 20 years, where she held a variety of roles in the DTC space including, building out e-commerce capabilities for their consumer products business, then launching and leading the acquisition and lifecycle marketing for HBO NOW. Most recently, Pessin served as SVP, Media Strategy Audience and Marketing Analytics, where she developed and executed the media strategy across Warner Media Entertainment’s lines of business working across media campaigns for the HBO Max brand as well as for original programs such as Game of Thrones, Big Little Lies and Succession.