Sakaan appointed BritBox international CEO

BBC Studios and ITV have confirmed that Reemah Sakaan, currently Group Director ITV SVoD, has been appointed as BritBox International’s new CEO charged with steering the roll out of their joint venture SVoD service to up to 25 countries worldwide

Sakaan will start in April 2021 and will lead a team of around 100 content, customer management and business professionals. As CEO, she will be responsible for the success and growth of BritBox International (all territories outside of the UK) by driving creative success and building the BritBox brand around the world in order to maximise its future commercial potential and return.

The service first launched in North America in March 2017, and announced it had surpassed 1.5 million subscribers in October 2020. In the UK, BritBox launched in November 2019, followed by Australia in November 2020. Earlier this month it was announced that South African audiences will be the next to enjoy BritBox, with the service set to launch in the second half of 2021.

Building upon this success BritBox will seek to broaden its global footprint across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, South America and Africa. BritBox boasts the largest collection of British TV boxsets. The BritBox proposition is broadly consistent in each market but allows for regional variations reflecting consumer demand. Internationally, BritBox operates as a 50/50 joint venture between BBC Studios and ITV.

“The role attracted a very impressive field of external candidates which reflects the strength and appeal of the BritBox brand,” noted Carolyn McCall, ITV CEO. “Reemah was deservedly successful and I am really pleased that she will lead BritBox internationally.”

“BritBox is now firmly established as a global premium brand in a rapidly growing sector. I am confident that under Reemah’s leadership BritBox will continue to grow in our existing countries and successfully expand worldwide.”

“This is an important moment for BritBox and its ambitions to become a truly global brand,” stated Tim Davie, Director General, BBC. “We know international audiences are turning to the service for great British television and with Reemah heading up the next phase of growth I am confident we will see further success.”

“I am thrilled to be charged with leading BritBox International and its team on behalf of the BBC and ITV,” declared Sakaan. “It’s been fantastic to have been part of the Britbox journey so far. I can’t wait for our next exciting phase of growth in existing markets and to put BritBox and the best of British creativity on the map in many more.”

Sakaan is currently Group Director ITV SVOD (responsible for the launch of BritBox in the UK) as well as Chief Brand & Creative Officer at BritBox Global where she has been responsible for the editorial and marketing activities for BritBox internationally. The BritBox international management team including Moira Hogan, Country Manager for Australia and Emily Powers EVP and Head of BritBox North America will report to Sakaan.