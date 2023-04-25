Airspeeder signs content deal with DAZN

Airspeeder, the Flying Car Racing series, has partnered with DAZN, the sports streaming platform, to bring content from the Airspeeder EXA series race to audiences worldwide.

This one-year non-exclusive content partnership will feature highlights from the first Airspeeder EXA Series Race in South Australia, as well as the Road to Flying Car Racing, Finding Extreme Pilots and Building Flying Cars series.

Stephen Sidlo, Airspeeder’s Global Media & Marketing Director, commented: “We are thrilled to partner with DAZN and showcase the excitement and innovation of our new sport to a global audience. DAZN’s worldwide reach has made it the go-to destination for sports fans, and we are excited to be part of their premium sports content lineup. The content aims to capture a new generation of motorsport and extreme sports fans wanting behind-the-scenes action and jeopardy, and we can’t wait to show the world.”

Tom Burrows, DAZN EVP Global Head of Rights, added: “We are excited to bring the Airspeeder EXA series race to DAZN’s global audiences and passionate fans worldwide. This adds to our extreme sports and motorsport offering, including F1, MotoGP, WSX alongside a wide range of exclusive content, which further cements us as the ultimate destination for sports fans.”