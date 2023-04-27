Atresmedia Q1 boosted by ads

Spanish TV group Atresmedia, operator of Antena 3 TV and La Sexta among other TV channels, has reported a €23.4 million profit in the first quarter of the year, up 1.2 per cent.

Total revenues amounted to €212.3 million, up 1.4 per cent the same period last year with an EBITDA reaching €36.3 million, up 3.3 per cent.

The results have been boosted by the significant increase in digital advertising revenues, up 24 per cent versus a 6.5 per cent fall in TV advertising.