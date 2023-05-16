LaLigaSportsTV targets €100m revenues

The streaming offering from La Liga, LaLigaSportsTV, aims to reach €100 million in revenues annually and “become a strategic project” for La liga, according to Julio Fariñas, director of the La Liga OTT platform, speaking to El Confidencial.

Today, the streaming service offers around 15 competitions both in pay and FTA TV, and between 80 and 100 hours of live TV every week. The latest acquired tournament for the tournament is the Saudi Arabian League.

Fariñas pointed out that the current investment in TV rights amounts to €3.5 million. Another €4 million is also dedicated to store data in the cloud.

For 2023-2024, LaLigaSportsTV plans to hit €15 million in revenues, and to reach €90 million in 2027-2028.