JOUR, Paranormal HQ join FAST Channels TV

JOUR and Paranormal HQ have joined FAST Channels TV giving audiences unique films focusing on three main areas: Human Potential, our Evolving Planet and Classified Reality.

JOUR showcases human interest documentaries, films and episodic series that seek to inspire global action. Through the science of wellness and spirituality, our evolving planet, and humanity’s quest for enlightenment, JOUR provides the content and motivation to forge a better world. Your journey starts here…

Paranormal HQ decodes mysteries that challenge our perception of reality. From unbelievable UFO encounters and ancient anomalies, to exposing top secret government programmes, and searching for ghosts or Bigfoot, Paranormal HQ illuminates the world’s enduring mysteries.

JOUR and Paranormal HQ have already been created and launched with platform partner FAST Channels TV, and are available on over 20 Free Streaming TV platforms including: Mometu, Zoneify, FlixHouse, CarbonTV, Glorystar, HeroGoTV, MYLO TV, ISGTV, RadiantMedia, Streeme, Grove Street FM, Megogo, RAD.live and VivaLive

Speaking on the new channels, FAST Channels TV CEO, Russell Foy, shared: “We’re thrilled to have JOUR & Paranormal HQ FAST channels added to our lineup and we have already had it placed on over 20 streaming TV platforms with many expressing interest to add the channels to their lineup.”