Poland: Viaplay signs distribution deal with Play

Viaplay Group has entered a long-term distribution partnership with Polish telecommunications company Play. Following last year’s merger with UPC, Play is now Poland’s leading telecommunication operator. With this partnership, the Viaplay streaming service is included as a hard bundle in Play’s TV packages.



Viaplay Group had previously established successful partnerships with both Play and UPC, both major players in the Polish telecommunications and pay-TV industry. With the two forming a new entity under Play as of April 2022, Viaplay Group has now entered an overarching partnership that encompasses the entire merged organisation. As a result, Viaplay’s compelling content will be directly accessible through Play to a large audience across Poland.



Alexander Bastin, Viaplay Group Chief Commercial Officer, Continental Europe and Baltics, commented: “This new collaboration with Play is very positive news for both companies and for viewers. It demonstrates the strength and appeal of Viaplay’s offering in Poland. We are committed to delivering premium entertainment experiences to our valued Polish audience, and this deal makes it even easier for new and existing customers to enjoy Viaplay.”



Mikkel Noesgaard, Play Group Chief Marketing Officer, added: “At Play, we are committed to providing our customers with the freedom to choose the best connectivity and digital entertainment experience at the most affordable price. Our recently launched New Generation TV is the only solution on the Polish market, that enables customers to compose their own bundle and have access to best quality content. We are happy that thanks to our cooperation with Viaplay our customers can enjoy the best quality entertainment at home and away with Play.”

