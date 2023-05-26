Peacock ‘aggressive’ $20 a year sub

NBCUniversal has launched the most aggressive offer in the streamer wars with Peacock available for $20 (€18.64)a year. The offer is for the base with-commercials Peacock Premium tier at $19.99 for a whole year. That’s less than half the $49.99 regular price.

Peacock added 22 million subscribers as of the end of March but coming up, all those Comcast Xfinity broadband customers who received Peacock Premium FOC start paying for the service starting on June 26th.

Comcast announced a new streaming service for its broadband customers called NOW TV (the same as the original name for subsidiary Sky’s pay-as-you-go offer in the UK), which will bundle Peacock Premium with over 40 live entertainment pay TV channels for $20 a month.