HBO holds licensing talks with Netflix

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) is reportedly actively engaed in talks with Netflix to license a number of HBO titles to the streaming platform.

Should a deal be reached, licensed content would stream on both Netflix and the recently rebranded Max service. It would mark the first time that HBO’s original series would be available on a rival streaming platform in the US. In Europe, there are content deals in place with both Sky and Canal+.

Among the titles being discussed for Netflix is comedy drama series Insecure (pictured) which ran for five seasons on HBO between 2016 and 2021, according to the report which originated in Deadline. The deal is said to be non-exclusive to Netflix, meaning that the titles would still be available on Max.