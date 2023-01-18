Seasons 1 and 2 of Ginny & Georgia topped Netflix’s English TV List in the week commencing January 9th. With 162.72 million hours viewed, Season 2 is the most viewed title for a second week and, since launch, almost 38 million households have viewed the series (343.19 million hours viewed divided by 9 hours). Created by Sarah Lampert, the dramedy was in the Top 10 in 88 countries.

The Addams Family spin-off Wednesday remains a favourite and came in #3 with 57.82 million hours viewed. Season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla returned with 55.35 million hours viewed. Season 1 made the list with 25.5 million hours viewed. In its second week, heist drama Kaleidoscope pulled in 46.57 million hours viewed. Taking viewers on an immersive journey, the series was in the Top 10 in 78 countries. Meanwhile, Emily in Paris (25.04 million hours viewed) and The Recruit (13.43 million hours viewed) remain on the list.

The Pale Blue Eye jumped to the top of the English Films List with 39.86 million hours viewed. Directed by Scott Cooper and starring Christian Bale, the 19th-century detective thriller was in the Top 10 in 92 countries. Benoit Blanc and the crew continue to mesmerise viewerss in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. In its fourth week, the mystery whodunnit pulled in an additional 19.48 million hours viewed, moving into the #4 spot on the Most Popular List with 273.20 million total hours viewed. Since launch, nearly 118 million households have seen the film (273.20 million hours viewed divided by 2.3 hours).

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical (not available in the UK) remained on the list in the #6 spot. New films on the list include documentary The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker with 21.27 million hours viewed and family drama Dog Gone with 18.88 million hours viewed.

On the Non-English Films List, Mexican drama Noise debuted with 7.18 million hours viewed. Polish drama How I Became a Gangster, Colombian drama The Kings of the World, Norwegian action-adventure Troll, German drama All Quiet on the Western Front and Indian action-adventure RRR all returned to the list.

Viewers returned to their favoyrites on the Non-English TV List, including Season 3 of Mexican drama La Reina del Sur, which was #1 on the list with 51.93 million hours viewed. Korean titles continued () to keep viewers entertained; revenge drama The Glory, dating competition series Singles Inferno and drama Alchemy of Souls (Part 2) maintained their standing on the list. Japanese drama Alice In Borderland, Austrian thriller Woman of the Dead, Spanish comedy Alpha Males and Brazilian titles Lady Voyeur and Season 2 of reality series Love is Blind: Brazil rounded out the list.