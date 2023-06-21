Research: Multitasking hinders immersion

Marking the brand’s 30th anniversary, audio solutions specialist DTS has released its Tuning In To Sensational Entertainment Trends report, uncovering consumers’ preferences and habits around their entertainment experiences, at home and on the go. The survey, in partnership with Opinium, showcases that sound quality is very to somewhat important to 85 per cent of respondents when watching shows or movies on TV.

DTS launched its multichannel sound delivery system for film on June 11th, 1993, with the release of Jurassic Park.

“When you felt and heard the impact of the DTS soundtrack for Jurassic Park in 1993, we knew we were onto something,” said Jon Kirchner, CEO of DTS parent company Xperi. “We’ve come a long way since our theatre breakthrough moment and the pace of innovation and change of the industry has me excited about a future where you can have an always-on, anytime, anywhere, on any device higher quality experience – whether it’s music, movies, video games, or some other kind of content.”

Sound and sensing are the unsung hero of the entertainment experience, but when people don’t have clear sound quality it can lead to negative viewing and listening experiences. More than half (58 per cent) of respondents have differing sound needs compared to other people with whom they’re viewing shows and movies, leading to issues like listening on a lower/higher volume than ideal (33 per cent), watching content separately (19 per cent) and even having arguments about sound level (17 per cent).

Additional report highlights: