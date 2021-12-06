Survey: US adults value audio quality

Findings from a new survey of US adults (18+ or older) who regularly listen to music, commissioned by immersive entertainment experiences specialist Dolby Laboratories, indicate that many, particularly Gen Z, have recently discovered iconic songs and artists from past decades for the first time while others are rediscovering songs from their past. The research revealed social media and Hollywood entertainment have a strong influence over how people discover music.
In addition, the study also found that better audio quality is a priority for many, particularly Gen Z, when choosing a streaming subscription over other features.
“Music fills our lives with moments of joy and has been a way to escape the challenges we have faced over the past two years,” advises John Couling, Senior Vice President of Entertainment at Dolby Laboratories. “This has driven changes in consumer behaviour, such as the revival of music from past decades to the prioritisation of better-quality experiences that allow listeners to connect more deeply with their favourite artists and songs,” “As we look to the future, we expect these influences to have a lasting impact over how we enjoy music.”
The US-based survey, conducted by OnePoll in November 2021, polled 2,000 general population adults who regularly listen to music for at least one hour per day. The survey examined their listening behaviour, purchase decisions, and habits formed from the COVID-19 pandemic.
US adults are feeling nostalgic based on their choices in music
A number of respondents feel like they were born in the wrong era because of their taste in music, which was highest among Gen Z. This has led to the increased popularity of iconic songs and artists being rediscovered or discovered for the first time.
Social media and Hollywood entertainment heavily influence the discovery of new music
Social media is the most significant influence shaping how people discover new music, while movies and TV shows play an equally important role.
People in the US are spending more time and money on music
Music has been a vehicle for escapism as many now spend more time and money on music than they were at the start of 2020.
Many are prioritising audio quality when enjoying music
When choosing a music streaming plan, music fans prioritise quality above all – especially Gen Z. This insight coincides with broader industry trends around the uptick among streaming services that offer subscribers enhanced audio through spatial audio experiences such as Dolby Atmos or high resolution (HD) audio.
Preference for better audio quality was notably high among Gen Z:
The survey also uncovered:
Incredible music listening experiences in Dolby Atmos are more accessible than ever
With many adults prioritising audio quality, streaming services look to technologies such asDolby Atmos to meet this demand and offer subscribers a differentiated experience. At the same time, Dolby Atmos has been used by creatives to introduce, or reintroduce, their music to new audiences.
“Dolby Atmos empowers artists to push their artistry to new limits by expanding the palette of what is creatively possible. As a fan, there is no comparison to hearing music in Dolby Atmos for the first time,” asserts Couling. “Listening to songs in Dolby Atmos is a visceral experience that completely changes how you want to enjoy music.”
