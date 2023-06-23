Netflix: 78m views for Tudum livestream

On June 16th – 18th, Netflix hosted Tudum: A Global Fan Event in São Paulo, Brazil. The celebration kicked off with a fan convention experience in the Bienal of Ibirapuera Park spread over three days. Over 25,000 fans attended and engaged with 21 interactive activations for 29 shows and films. The weekend of fandom culminated in a global livestream event, which generated 78 million views globally across the streamer’s social channels — the most views in Tudum’s three-year history — and featured Netflix’s biggest stars.

During the livestream, Tudum trended on Twitter in the US, Brazil and worldwide at #2, while One Piece claimed the #1 spot globally after its teaser debut. The show also created multiple trending topics in 126 different markets. Characters also trended, notably Katara, Sokka, and Aang from Avatar: The Last Airbender and Penelope from Bridgerton. In total, the pre-event trailers, the livestream and day-of title asset debuts across Netflix and talent handles drove over 1.2 billion views across the globe.



“I am so grateful for the opportunity to be included in such a massive event. The experience was everything I could have ever wished for and the people of Brazil were so welcoming. I am so happy we were able to celebrate such a special moment with them,” said One Piece star Inaki Godoy.

During the livestream, hosts Chase Stokes (Outer Banks), Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Never Have I Ever) and Maisa (Back to 15) were joined by Netflix stars including Henry Cavill (The Witcher), Gal Gadot (Heart of Stone), Chris Hemsworth (Extraction 2), Arnold Schwarzenegger (FUBAR) and more.

“I knew the energy and excitement would be outstanding, but I could have never imagined it would be as amazing and passionate as it was. Brazil made me feel so welcome and that truly is just so special. Tudum got to highlight the power of TV/film but also the immense power of fans internationally,” said Ramakrishnan.