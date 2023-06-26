MPs to question Sky, Google, SVoDs

The UK House of Commons Culture, Media and Sport Committee is to question representatives of streaming and on-demand TV and audio services as part of the Committee’s continuing scrutiny of the draft Media Bill.

The first panel, featuring Amazon, Netflix and Sky, will focus partly on the obligations imposed on services by the proposed Video-on-Demand Code. The Committee is also likely to explore with the witnesses the prominence of Public Service Broadcasters on smart TVs and the obligations on smart speaker platforms to provide access to radio stations.

The Committee will then move on to explore the protections for radio in more detail with the second panel, made up of Google, audio streaming service TuneIn and trade body techUK.