FilmRise acquires rights to multiple BBC Studios titles

FilmRise, the New York-based film, and television studio and streaming network, has licensed AVoD and FAST rights to over 480 episodes of programming from BBC Studios for the FilmRise Streaming Network.

The package includes various series of different genres, notably 23 seasons of the crime drama Silent Witness; four seasons of Wallander starring Kenneth Branagh, Tom Hiddleston and David Warner; five seasons of Ripper Street (pictured) starring Matthew Macfadyen and Jerome Flynn; popular sci-fi series Primeval; Canadian time-travel favourite Being Erica, sci-fi comedy drama Misfits and many more.

Max Einhorn of FilmRise commented: “BBC Studios is behind some of the best programming in the world and we’re excited to bring this content to the FilmRise Streaming Network and grow our audience through international programming, all for free”.