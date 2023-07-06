Sky, Channel 4 extend F1 partnership

Sky and Channel 4 have extended their partnership enabling motorsport fans across the UK to watch free-to-air Formula 1 coverage through to 2026.

Highlights of all Formula 1 qualifying, sprint and Grand Prix races will be available on Channel 4 whilst Sky will continue to show exclusive live coverage of all practice laps, qualifying, sprint and Grand Prix races throughout the next three years.

Per the deal, racing fans across the UK will be able to watch live action from the British Grand Prix as well as all practice and qualifying laps in the build-up to the British GP race day.

This latest extension brings this Formula 1 rights sharing partnership to eight years between the two broadcasters.

Last year was the most watched Formula 1 season ever on Sky Sports with total viewing up 47 per cent since its exclusive deal with Formula 1 in 2019. Sky Sports F1 continues to attract younger audiences than before with 28 per cent of viewing from under 35s, up from 20 per cent the previous year.

Channel 4’s Chief Executive, Alex Mahon, commented: “We’re thrilled to have struck another Formula 1 deal with Sky and are delighted to once again bring UK audiences Formula 1 for free. The partnership between Channel 4 and Sky benefits the British public and allows everyone to get into the sport, brings in new fans and ensures Formula 1 gets much wider reach and prominence with British audiences. Just like British fans I love that unique Formula 1 combination of engineering technology, personal humanity, glittering glamour and unbelievable race tension.”

Stephen van Rooyen, CEO Sky UK & Ireland said: “Together with Channel 4 we’ve shared some of the most iconic moments in sporting history and our relationship is as strong as ever. The length and nature of this deal shows Sky’s deep commitment to help increase the reach of Formula 1 and continue to support one of the most exhilarating, and fastest growing sports in the world.”

Sky and Channel 4 have developed a strong partnership over the years which has benefitted UK sports fans, enabling them to watch free to air coverage. Other deals have included live coverage of England’s wins in both the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2022 and ICC Cricket World Cup in 2019, the 2021 Formula 1 season finale which saw Max Verstappen snatch the championship from Lewis Hamilton in the most dramatic of circumstances, and live coverage of the Super League.