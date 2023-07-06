Survey: Consumers want more video from brands

A survey of 2,009 adults in the US and UK found that more than eight out of 10 consumers want brands who communicate with them to use video more, but seven out of 10 rarely or never get it.

The State of Video Technology report from personalised video platform specialist Idomoo, conducted by Atomik Research, also shows rising interest in advanced video communications compared to the previous year’s survey. This trend is most noticeable among younger and more affluent consumers, early adopters who are the most eager for this type of content from brands.

Key findings:

There’s a video gap in brand communications : 81 per cent of people want more video from brands, but 70 per cent rarely or never get it. While this video demand gap is lessening (74 per cent of consumers last year said they rarely or never get video), it’s still a huge, missed opportunity.

: 81 per cent of people want more video from brands, but 70 per cent rarely or never get it. While this video demand gap is lessening (74 per cent of consumers last year said they rarely or never get video), it’s still a huge, missed opportunity. Personalised video massively outperforms generic video, driving increased adoption : It’s nearly 4x more likely to increase loyalty and brand trust, the same uplift reported in 2022. This effectiveness is likely leading to higher adoption, with 25 per cent of consumers having received a personalised video this year compared with only 17 per cent in 2022.

: It’s nearly 4x more likely to increase loyalty and brand trust, the same uplift reported in 2022. This effectiveness is likely leading to higher adoption, with 25 per cent of consumers having received a personalised video this year compared with only 17 per cent in 2022. Interactive video is now mainstream : Interest in video with interactivity is higher than the previous year. Almost eight out of 10 consumers now say they want interactive video content from brands.

: Interest in video with interactivity is higher than the previous year. Almost eight out of 10 consumers now say they want interactive video content from brands. Younger consumers and high earners respond to video innovation: These two demographics, identified in 2022’s study as early adopters, want advanced video the most. 89 per cent want brands to use video more, and 88 per cent want interactive video from brands.

“Last year, we found an alarming gap between consumer demand for video and what brands deliver, and that trend continues this year,” said Yotam Benami, Idomoo CMO. “But people don’t just want video. They’re actively seeking innovative video formats including personalised and interactive video and even AI video. Interestingly, this preference is again strongest among high-value early adopter segments such as Gen Z and high earners.”

The study also showed that the UK market lags behind the US in both adoption and interest in advanced video comms. For example, 29 per cent of Americans have received a personalised video while only 22 per cent of their UK counterparts have, and 83 per cent of US respondents were interested in interactive video, compared to only 76 per cent of their UK peers.