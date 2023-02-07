Nearly half of all consumers are likely to engage with enhanced ads such as those with dynamic QR codes, that change messaging based on time of day, are location specific or are weather triggered, with 94 per cent saying they are more likely to buy brands using enhanced ads.

According to research conducted by LG Ad Solutions among 807 US consumers, 82 per cent say they like enhanced ads overall with 93 per cent saying they feel favourably towards brands that utilise enhanced ads.

Additional findings from the research include:

94 per cent of consumers feel the same or more favourable towards brands that leverage QR codes with the same number reporting being more likely to buy/use those brands.

95 per cent feel the same or are more likely to be favourable towards brands that display the location of the store closest to them with 92 per cent feeling the same towards or more likely to buy/use those brands.

72 per cent of consumers like ads that take into consideration the current weathe r in their city. 94 per cent feel the same or more likely to be favourable towards a brand that utilises contextual ads based on the weather in their area and 92 per cent feel that same or more likely to buy/use those brands.