ITV no longer exploring All3Media deal

Responding to media speculation, UK commercial broadcaster ITV has confirmed that further to its announcement on June 16th, it continues to monitor but is no longer actively exploring the possible acquisition of TV production house All3Media.

“ITV plc assesses all potential value-creating M&A opportunities against its strict financial criteria and disciplined capital allocation framework,” it said in a Statement.

Reports earlier in June 2023 suggested that owners Liberty Global and Warner Bros Discovery were considering selling their stakes in the company. Liberty Global and Discovery acquired the company from majority shareholder Permira in May 2014. Liberty Global has a 9.9 per cent holding in ITV.