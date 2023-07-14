IMAX buying out China unit

Giant cinema screen operator IMAX is acquiring the remaining 28.5 per cent of its Shanghai-based subsidiary it does not already own. IMAX China is currently quoted on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Imax has about 770 theatres in China.

Toronto-based IMAX will see it have 100 per cent control of its Chinese unit and paying $124 million (€110.3m) for the outstanding shares, and equal to HK$10 per share. The purchase price was a 49 per cent premium to the average share price over the previous 30 days.

The Chinese division will continue to operate from Shanghai.

“This deal is a win-win for Imax Corporation and Imax China, as it unlocks significant financial benefits for IMAX, while offering Imax China investors a meaningful premium to current market prices,” commented Richard Gelfond, CEO of IMAX.