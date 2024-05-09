Bristowe heads UK & W. Europe business for Kantar Media

Kantar Media, the specialist in audience measurement and data, has appointed Lucy Bristowe as CEO, UK & Western Europe. She will take up the post in June, reporting to Patrick Béhar, Global CEO. Bristowe succeeds Louise Ainsworth, who recently announced she would be stepping down after six years at the helm.

Bristowe joins Kantar Media following success leading teams at UK broadcasters Channel 4 and Sky Media in various research and insight roles. Most recently she has been one of the chief architects behind CFlight, the UK’s first unified TV advertising metric which reports live, time-shifted and on-demand commercial impacts and impressions across viewing platforms.

Bristowe has served as a board member and active collaborator on TV Joint Industry Committees (JICs) Barb and TAM Ireland. In her new role she will work closely with joint industry committees and buyers and sellers of content and advertising, leading the implementation and evolution of Kantar Media’s cross-platform and cross-media industry services including those in the UK, Netherlands, Switzerland and Israel.

Patrick Béhar, Global CEO, Kantar Media, said: “I am delighted that Lucy is to join us. I know from my own experience that her infectious passion and sharp strategic outlook on the future of measurement will strengthen our industry leadership position and cement our deep partnership with clients, fulfilling their long-term strategies as we expand our services across platforms and media.”

“I would like to also express my sincere thanks to Louise for her leadership and commitment over the past six years. She has been a positive force to clients and colleagues. We will all miss her greatly and wish her the very best for the future,” added Béhar.

Bristowe commented: “I’m incredibly excited to be joining Kantar Media and looking forward to working with Patrick and the team. There is huge momentum from clients around the world towards measuring across platforms and media. I look forward to working in partnership with clients to unlock more innovation that can help shape our partnership and advance their strategy forward.”