NBCUniversal Local’s news channels on Pluto TV

NBCUniversal and Pluto have announced that NBCUniversal Local’s 15 NBC and Telemundo local and regional streaming news channels will begin rolling out on Pluto TV in the US this May, starting immediately with five channels covering major markets.

Pluto TV customers across the US will begin gaining access to 24/7 news coverage, weather, investigative and consumer reporting, live events and original content produced by NBC and Telemundo station’s local newsrooms throughout the nation.

The FAST channels include 11 NBC channels – covering each NBC-owned station market – and four Spanish-language regional channels, which are collaborations between multiple Telemundo-owned stations.

The channels now available include:

NBC New York News

NBC Los Angeles News

NBC Chicago News

NBC Philadelphia News

NBC Washington DC News

Throughout May, the following channels will become available on Pluto TV:

NBC Boston News

NBC Dallas Fort Worth News

NBC Bay Area News

NBC South Florida News

NBC San Diego News

NBC Connecticut News

Noticias Telemundo Noreste

Noticias Telemundo California

Noticias Telemundo Texas

Noticias Telemundo Florida

“We are excited to grow our existing partnership with Pluto TV and expand the reach of our premium local news content to new audiences,” commented Amy Geary, SVP, NBCUniversal Content Distribution. “News remains a valuable asset in our NBCUniversal portfolio and we are thrilled to offer these regional networks to Pluto TV audiences.”

“Our streaming channels offer around-the-clock access to the award-winning news coverage, big live events, and compelling original programming produced by our expert teams of journalists based in local newsrooms throughout the nation,” said Meredith McGinn, EVP of Diginets & Original Production for NBCUniversal Local. “We are excited for Pluto TV to showcase this valuable content, in both English and Spanish, to their audiences.”

“In our mission of entertaining the planet, Pluto TV offers coverage on both global and local levels, striving to connect our audiences with every community that they are a part of,” added Amy Kuessner, EVP, Programming, Pluto TV. “By building on our local, geo-targeted news offering to include a variety of NBCUniversal news channels, we’re ensuring our viewers stay informed about what matters most in their neighbourhoods and enriching their viewing experience with relevant, timely content.”

These channels join Pluto TV’s lineup of already available FAST channels from the NBCUniversal portfolio including entertainment, sports, news and true crime FAST channels, as well as NBC News Now, Today All Day, Dateline 24/7, and Sky News International.