DAZN expands Italian distribution with tivùsat

Sports streaming platform DAZN has expanded its Italian footprint by signing a new distribution deal with DTH platform tivùsat. Starting from the 2023/2024 Italian Serie A football season, tivùsat users who are DAZN subscribers will be able to follow live and on-demand sports streaming coverage on a dedicated satellite channel, which can be activated online.

The agreement also sees the availability of Zona DAZN, an optional and dedicated channel with seven DAZN exclusive Serie A TIM matches daily, LaLiga EA Sports, original DAZN content and more.

Satellite thus becomes the third distribution platform for DAZN’s channels and services in Italy after live streaming and digital terrestrial. The tivùsat platform currently distributes all the main national TV channels in Italy, including 70 TV channels in HD and seven channels in 4K, as well as numerous SD channels.

DAZN recently updated its price lists and now offers three subscription options – Start (€13.99/month), Standard (€40.99/month), and Plus (€55.99/month) – which differ in the number of connected devices and also content, as only the last two provide access to DAZN’s Serie A coverage.