TelevisaUnivision Q2 revenue up 11%

TelevisaUnivision, the Spanish-language media and content company, has announced financial results for Q2 with total revenue growing 11 per cent to $1.2 billion (€1bn), driven by growth across all major revenue streams in both geographies.

Advertising revenue increased 10 per cent. In the US, advertising revenue increased 1 per cent reflecting strength in national advertising and momentum in streaming where the company continues to see demand from advertisers and increased pricing as the company leverages its new ad formats. In Mexico, advertising revenue increased 29 per cent, or 14 per cent excluding the impact of foreign exchange, driven by growth across all sectors in both linear and streaming.

Subscription and licensing revenue increased 14 per cent. In the US, growth of 10 per cent was driven by the success of ViX’s premium tier along with pricing growth on linear subscribers, partially offset by linear subscriber declines. In Mexico, growth of 27 per cent, or 16 per cent excluding the impact of foreign exchange, was driven by ViX’s premium tier, as well as growth in linear subscribers and pricing.

“This was a fantastic quarter for TelevisaUnivision, accelerating our revenue growth into double digits and continuing to drive our leadership position in Spanish-language streaming with ViX— all through a disciplined approach in which our core business continues to offset our investments in streaming,” said Wade Davis, Chief Executive Officer of TelevisaUnivision. “Leading our portfolio this quarter was extraordinary growth in Mexico, where we strategically programmed across linear and the ad-supported and premium subscription tiers of ViX to drive 22 per cent revenue growth. This is a terrific example of the components of our ecosystem working together to deliver amazing financial performance.”