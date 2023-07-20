Wham! music videos see major spike on Vevo

Vevo, the music video network, has reported a major spike in views of Wham! music video views on the back of the hit Netflix documentary on the celebrated ‘80s band released in June.

The Wham! Vevo channel – which has racked up over 1 billion views since it launched – hit its all-time peak for views following the documentary launch, with an uplift of 69 per cent in video views the day after its release. Fans tuned in to music videos for classic hits including Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go and Club Tropicana.

Elliot Jaillet – Vevo Senior Manager, Programming & Editorial, EU commented: “Viral trends and cultural moments often prompt music fans to tune in to Vevo, keen to explore more from the artists they are fascinated by. These stats are in line with a long-standing trend we often see here at Vevo – direct uplifts from some of the most talked about cultural moments. The new Wham! documentary has inspired us to step back in time and enjoy many of the band’s hits. People watching and talking about this documentary, they jump right to Vevo to check out the soundtrack and videos that made this band who they were. Nostalgia is a powerful emotion, and a big reason that our Vevo ‘80s channel is one of our most-watched too. ”

The uplift is calculated using average daily views.