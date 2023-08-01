Telefónica scores UEFA rights to 2027

Telefónica has acquired Spanish TV rights to UEFA Champions League, Europa League, Conference League and Youth League football until 2027 for €960 million (€320 million per season).

Telefónica revealed the deal to the Spanish Stock market CNMV. A contract with UEFA is to be signed shortly.

With these rights, Telefónica will be able to offer its pay-TV subscribers the main European football competitions, as well as the Spanish Liga.

Meanwhile, Telefónica may have to swallow a €5 million fine imposed by the regulatory body CNMC for its exclusive agreement with DAZN to share Formula One rights for 2021-2023 seasons. The regulatory body argues that the agreement breaks the legal conditions imposed on Telefónica for its acquisition of Canal Plus in 2015, before those obligations to share premium content with third parties have been eliminated. Telefónica has indicated it will challenge the ruling before the Spanish Court, Audiencia Nacional.