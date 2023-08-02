Research: 73% of advertisers using addressable ads

Go Addressable, an industry initiative to advance addressable advertising, and Advertiser Perceptions have released new findings that capture the latest growth, adoption, usage and trajectory for this medium.

One noteworthy finding was the marked growth in the industry’s adoption and usage of this medium. Presently, 73 per cent (or nearly three in four marketers) are using addressable TV, compared to 63 per cent (or nearly two in three marketers) when the study was fielded this same time in 2022. This is a 16 per cent increase.

“The big story behind these findings is growth,” said Dan Rosenfeld, SVP, Data Analytics & Insights, DirecTV Advertising. “Two years into Go Addressable’s launch, we are excited to see that the needle behind adoption, usage and awareness of this medium has continued to move consistently. We take these findings to heart and remain committed to finding ways to further enhance, innovate and pioneer addressable advertising’s future.”

The study revealed positive momentum in other key areas:

Among those polled, nearly half (49 per cent) had a combined linear and digital team planning addressable TV strategies for marketers.

The percentage of respondents citing “better measurement/proof of ROI” as a factor to consider when increasing or initiating addressable TV investments dropped from 50 per cent to 43 per cent in this latest study, suggesting that there has been more industry-wide education and awareness of how the medium works and its benefits over the past year.

The findings also yielded important insights when it comes to areas that need more improvement or focus. One example is the industry’s perception versus what is currently being done around attribution. Respondents, in particular, noted that they felt there is currently “inadequate attribution to prove the ROI of addressable TV advertising”. (Contrast that with the fact that Go Addressable currently works with the top 20 attribution vendors in market.)

“Addressable advertising has evolved tremendously in recent years, and clients find that using this method adds immediate value to their media plans,” said Jen Soch, Executive Director, Channel Solutions, GroupM. “Our clients need to know they can reach and engage with consumers in a targeted and personalised way while in a premium advertising environment, and addressable advertising delivers in a way that not only reaches audiences, but resonates with them.”